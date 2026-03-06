The Manicured Mom

Bruce Eden
Family courts (or, more aptly “Destruction of the Family” courts) are one of the main culprits that men are checking out of marriage, family, wives, children, and all the “trappings” that come with the institution. You can thank the Left-wing Democrat-Communists for that. Most of them are politicians, lawyers, judges, professors and teachers. Men are being shut out, and are organizing against this Left-wing debacle of society. Men know something is seriously wrong, and the ultimate pushback is coming and will be great.

Richard Luthmann
One reason men are checking out is simple: modern ideology has blurred the most basic truth of human civilization — men and women are different. When radical gender theory insists there are dozens of genders, it dissolves the natural lines of identity, responsibility, and purpose that societies relied on for thousands of years. A man becomes a husband, father, protector, and builder precisely because he is not a woman. A woman becomes a mother, nurturer, and partner precisely because she is not a man. That reality predates politics and will outlast it. When Marxist critical theory attacks those foundations, it doesn’t liberate people — it leaves an entire generation drifting without direction.

