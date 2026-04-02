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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
3d

This is a courageous and necessary piece. Thank you Tammy. What stands out isn't just the data, but the moral clarity: equality cannot be selective without ceasing to be equality...

The suicide discussion alone deserves far more attention. In Australia, as in the U.S., men account for three-quarters to four-fifths of suicides, and the ripple effects (on families, children, and communities) are profound and often lifelong. We’ve normalised a level of male loss that would be unthinkable in any other demographic.

The structural imbalance you describe is also real. When one group has dedicated offices, funding streams, and policy frameworks (and another doesn't) then it inevitably shapes outcomes. Good intentions aren't enough; systems matter.

I’ve seen this personally in conversations with fathers navigating family breakdown, or men reluctant to seek help because they feel discriminated against or ignored or laughed at or invisible or disposable. These aren't fringe cases, they are everywhere once you start looking.

Your call is not anti-women; it is pro-human. The next step is exactly what you point toward: building a culture and policy environment where compassion, resources, and advocacy extend to both sexes equally. That’s what real progress looks like...

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4d

Here’s my two cents: you don’t get to claim moral authority on “equality” while picking winners and losers in advance. A society that ignores male suicide, shrugs at sentencing gaps, and sidelines fathers in family courts isn’t balanced—it’s broken. And the longer institutions dodge that reality, the more resentment builds beneath the surface. That’s not a culture war talking point—that’s social instability in the making. Real reform means confronting uncomfortable truths, not burying them under slogans. Because when one side’s pain is dismissed long enough, it doesn’t disappear. It hardens, it spreads, and eventually, it demands to be heard, whether anyone is ready or not.

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