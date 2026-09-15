The Manicured Mom

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Tom Golden
1d

Well said Tammy. I worked early in my career with psychotic people and it baffles me how people think they should be free from any sort of responsibility. Plus of the hundreds of psychotic folks I was familiar with, nearly zero were actually violent and NONE of the female psychotics were violent.

In some ways this is good to see. The crazier the feminists become the more likely that normal people will see their hatefulness. Bring it on ladies! Now you have no compassion for children, before it was just no compassion for men. Let the world see you laser focused compassion is only for women.

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Frank
1d

Thank you for the post. Although I have to respectfully disagree., that the support for the murdering mom is indeed feminism: some female jurors have already stated that they wanted to support feminism by acquitting Clancy.

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