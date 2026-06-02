What if I told you that the family court system was never broken?

What if the outcomes you are experiencing — the bias, the presumptions, the allegations that move faster than evidence, the reunification therapy that disappeared, the parental alienation claim that went nowhere — were not the result of a flawed system?

What if they were the result of a designed one?

That is what this video documents. Not with opinion. Not with anecdote. With federal statutes, government reports, published research, and the organizations’ own words.

What You Will Learn

The Violence Against Women Act was signed in 1994. Most people think of it as a domestic violence protection law. What most people do not know is that it has been reauthorized four times — and each reauthorization expanded its reach further into family court. By 2022, Title XV of VAWA — the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act — had embedded a specific legal framework directly into custody proceedings across the country.

Title XV uses the word alleged. Not convicted. Not arrested. Not proven. Alleged. A facially credible allegation — meaning an accusation that sounds believable — is sufficient to activate the entire statutory framework. Parenting time can be suspended. Reunification therapy can be restricted. The burden of proof shifts. All on an allegation.

The STOP Grant program is the financial mechanism that ensures state compliance. States that do not implement the VAWA framework risk losing federal funding. This is not a suggestion. It is coercion with a price tag attached.

The Duluth Model — developed in 1981 for convicted domestic violence offenders — is the ideological framework being used to train your judges, your custody evaluators, and your lawyers. Its foundational premise is that domestic violence is a function of male power and control. That premise now sits at the center of your family court.

Kayden’s Law. Om’s Law. Kyra’s Law. State-level legislation rolling out the federal framework one state at a time — drafted from model legislation distributed by a centralized clearinghouse at George Washington University Law School.

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The People Behind It

This did not happen organically. There are specific people behind every piece of this framework — and in this video I name them.

Joan Meier — Professor of Clinical Law and Director of the National Family Violence Law Center at George Washington University. She co-drafted the statutory language of Title XV. She authored the DOJ-funded study that every organization in this ecosystem cites as the empirical justification for the law. The same professor who wrote the law also wrote the research used to justify it — funded by the same Department of Justice that enforces it.

Danielle Pollack — Policy Manager at that same center. Her own biography calls her the originator of Kayden’s Law. She co-wrote Title XV with Joan Meier. She is currently traveling state to state providing technical assistance to lawmakers drafting state-level legislation. Connecticut. Colorado. Florida. Pennsylvania. Utah. Louisiana. She is in the room where every one of these bills is being written.

Tina Swithin — Founder of One Mom’s Battle, a community of 250,000 people. She testifies before legislators. She has helped pass legislation in multiple states. Her Legislative Action Hub mobilizes her entire audience to contact specific legislators about specific bills at specific moments in the legislative calendar.

Joan Meier and Danielle Pollack write the architecture. Tina Swithin fills the room.

What The Federal Data Actually Shows

The findings section of Title XV cites empirical research to justify its gendered framework — research that traces directly back to Joan Meier’s own DOJ-funded study. But the federal government’s own annual data tells a different story.

The 2023 Child Maltreatment Report — published by the Children’s Bureau — shows mothers appearing as perpetrators in 47.9% of reported abuse relationships versus 28.9% for fathers. That is 86,624 more documented cases of abuse involving a mother than a father in a single year.

The same report’s child fatality data shows mothers involved in 48.6% of child deaths versus 19.4% for fathers — at more than twice the rate.

The findings of Title XV cite 800 child murders over 14 years and frame every statistic around fathers as abusers. The government’s own annual child maltreatment report — which they also publish — tells a fundamentally different story. Both documents exist. Only one informed the legislation.

The Federal Government’s Own Confession

In December 2025, USCIS — the federal immigration agency — published an official alert titled “USCIS Restores Integrity to the VAWA Domestic Abuse Program After Finding Rampant Fraud.”

Their own data showed that between 2020 and 2024, VAWA self-petitions increased 360%. Parent-based VAWA petitions increased 2,239 percent.

The federal government found rampant fraud in their own VAWA program. Found that people were manufacturing abuse allegations to access protections they were not entitled to. And fixed it — by reinstating evidentiary requirements.

That alert applies to the immigration side of VAWA — not directly to family court. But the design is identical. The allegation as the instrument. No evidentiary floor. The government proved the design produces fraud when it is the only threshold — and fixed it in immigration while leaving the identical framework running in your family court untouched.

They know how to fix it. They chose not to fix it in your courtroom. Ask yourself why.

Who This Destroys

The parent who is the genuine victim of parental alienation. Their child is being coached to reject them. They go to court. The other parent files a facially credible allegation. Reunification therapy is restricted by statute. The judge has been trained by OVW-approved providers to center the allegation. The alienating parent walks out with more time, more power, and a protective order.

The system did not fail that parent. The system worked exactly as designed.

SOURCES:

✅ Public Law 117-103, Title XV: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/3623/text#toc-HEA7C126F1C964C999C5E3927CCEF047A

✅ 2023 Child Maltreatment Report — Children's Bureau, HHS: https://acf.gov/cb/report/child-maltreatment-2023

✅ USCIS Alert: Rampant Fraud in VAWA Program: https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-restores-integrity-to-the-vawa-domestic-abuse-program-after-finding-rampant-fraud

✅ National Family Violence Law Center — law.gwu.edu

✅ Parental Alienation Study Group — pasg.info

✅ Office on Violence Against Women: https://www.justice.gov/ovw

✅ Office on Violence Against Women Grant Awards: https://www.justice.gov/ovw/awards

✅ Pennsylvania's Kayden's Law - Senate Bill 55 : palegis.us/legislation/bills/2023/sb55

✅ Utah's Om's Law - Assembly Bill A06194: nyassembly.gov/leg/?bn=A06194

✅ New York's Kyra's Law - Assembly Bill A06194 - As of early 2026, Kyra's Law has passed the New York Senate but stalled in the Assembly: nyassembly.gov/leg/?bn=A06194



This video is for every parent who has sat in a courtroom and wondered how the system got this way. Now you know.



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