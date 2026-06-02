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Phillip Hickox
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<Since its publication in 1985, sociologist Weitzman's The Divorce Revolution has had a critical role in shaping the national debate on divorce and its economic effects. In particular, the book's claim that in the>. https://www.aph.gov.au/~/media/wopapub/senate/committee/clac_ctte/completed_inquiries/2004_07/child_support/submissions/sub21a_pdf.ashx

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Frank's avatar
Frank
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Thank you. AWESOME work here.

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