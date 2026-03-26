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Frank
Mar 26

I have to respectfully challenge “the cultural norms about masculinity” aspect. The problems driving poor male mental health is 50 years of ma-hating feminism, and the resulting dismissal of the issues impacting men and boys. The Democrats have focuses on women’s issues, and turned their backs on men’s issues, for the last 30 years.

Feminism and toxic family courts have caused men to shun women, dating, and marriage.

Colleges are especially hostile to men. Men now account for only 40% of college students.,

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