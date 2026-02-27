There are moments in public policy when the argument for action is not ideological. It is measurable, human, and urgent. H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act, is one of those moments. The bill starts with a blunt premise. Men in the United States are experiencing worsening health outcomes, falling behind on prevention, and dying too young. The consequences are not confined to men. Families lose fathers, husbands, sons, and brothers. Communities lose workers, mentors, and volunteers. Governments absorb major downstream costs through disability, chronic disease, and the economic fallout of premature death.

The practical reality is that H.R. 7602 has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the committee with primary jurisdiction over much of federal health policy and oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services. That referral is not a footnote. It is the gate. If the bill does not move in Energy and Commerce, it is unlikely to move at all. This is why advocates who care about men’s health, family stability, prevention, and mental health should focus their attention on this committee and its leadership.

What H.R. 7602 does, in plain English

The bill is built around two mechanisms. First, it requires a Government Accountability Office study and a report to Congress on the state of men’s health. Second, it establishes an Office of Men’s Health within the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate awareness, outreach, and outcomes.

1. A GAO study and report within one year

H.R. 7602 directs the Comptroller General of the United States to complete a study on the state of men’s health in the United States, including U.S. territories, and submit a report to Congress not later than one year after enactment. The report is not vague. It must identify men’s health disparities, describe existing federal programs that could be optimized, recommend additional federal actions, and identify ways to improve coordination across the federal government.

The report must also review efforts to improve male engagement in the health care system, assess the federal research landscape for opportunities where additional investment could catalyze progress, and identify ways to increase public awareness and attention to men’s health research and outcomes.

2. Establish an Office of Men’s Health within HHS within 18 months

The bill amends the Public Health Service Act to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish an Office of Men’s Health within 18 months of enactment. The office is designed to coordinate and promote programs to improve men’s health, not to replace existing medical programs. The office’s activities include supporting and coordinating awareness, education, and screening programs, with emphasis on conditions that drive preventable mortality and disability, including colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, and mental health screening for at risk men. The office must also establish and maintain a database of best practices, clinical guidelines, clinical research, and funding opportunities relating to men’s health.

The bill requires the Secretary to submit a report to Congress not later than two years after the Office is established, describing the activities and findings of the office and making recommendations to improve men’s health outcomes.

3. Funding and guardrails

H.R. 7602 does not authorize additional appropriations for the GAO study section, and it does not authorize additional appropriations for the Office of Men’s Health section. It also includes a significant guardrail that prevents funding authorized for the Office on Women’s Health, or any other office of women’s health within HHS, from being used to carry out the Office of Men’s Health provision. This matters for coalition building. It allows supporters to say, accurately and clearly, this bill is not a zero sum fight against women’s health. It is an effort to address gaps in men’s health engagement, prevention, and coordination without diverting resources from women’s health infrastructure.

The bill’s findings, what it says is happening to men’s health

The findings section is the moral engine of the bill and the policy rationale that members of Congress can cite on the record. It paints a picture of a national health problem driven by low prevention and screening engagement, widening life expectancy gaps, mental health and suicide burden, and high mortality from major diseases.

1. Men are dying younger, and the gap is widening

The bill states that men are more at risk for premature death from nine of the top ten causes of death. It highlights that the lifespan gender gap has expanded since 2016, reaching what the bill calls a crisis level. The bill also states that men die at an overall rate 1.4 times higher than women on an age adjusted basis.

2. Men’s health is family health

The findings explicitly note that the crisis is also a concern for women who prematurely lose fathers, husbands, sons, and brothers. It also connects premature mortality to economic vulnerability, including a finding about higher poverty among widows compared to married women in older age. The bill later emphasizes the central role of fathers and the impact of premature death and disability on children.

3. Prevention and early detection are a core problem

The bill attributes rising risks to a lack of education on, awareness of, and pursuit of preventive screening and care. It highlights the value of educating men, families, and clinicians about early detection for conditions including cardiovascular disease, mental health, HIV/AIDS, osteoporosis, and cancers such as lung, prostate, skin, colorectal, and testicular cancer. It cites research showing regular medical exams, preventive screenings, exercise, and healthy eating habits can save lives.

4. Mental health, suicide, and veterans are explicitly included

The findings note concern for the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of returning service members and veterans, particularly in mental health and suicide prevention. The bill also states that men die of suicide at four times the rate of women and notes that men account for nearly 80 percent of suicides in the United States.

5. Cancer and chronic disease burdens are detailed

The findings list higher cancer mortality among men than women and include detailed statistics and projections for prostate cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. It highlights the disproportionate burden of prostate cancer among African American men. The findings also include diabetes, noting that many men have diabetes without knowing it, and that diabetes is associated with substantially higher medical expenditures.

6. The economic argument, prevention is cheaper than crisis

The bill includes an economic finding that premature death and morbidity in men impose large annual costs on federal, state, and local governments, as well as on employers and society. For legislators who prioritize fiscal responsibility, this is a direct argument that prevention and engagement are not simply moral goals, they are economic strategy.

Why a study plus an office is not fluff

Some critics hear the word study and assume delay. In health policy, a structured federal study plus a coordinating office is often how systems begin to change. H.R. 7602 uses the GAO report as a forcing function to inventory what the federal government already does, identify gaps, and recommend concrete improvements. It then creates a permanent owner inside HHS whose job is to coordinate, elevate, and measure men’s health outreach and outcomes.

This is not about creating a parallel health system. It is about ensuring there is sustained leadership to address the specific barriers that lead many men to delay preventive care, to avoid screening, and to present later with more advanced disease. The bill’s emphasis on male engagement is one of its most important features.

Bipartisan leadership and major medical backing

One of the strongest arguments for H.R. 7602 is that it is bipartisan in both sponsorship and coalition. The bill was introduced by Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., a Democrat from Louisiana, and Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., a Republican from North Carolina. That pairing matters. It lowers perceived political risk for other members and signals that men’s health is not a partisan wedge. It is a shared public health priority.

The bill is also supported by major medical and public health voices. The American Urological Association publicly endorsed the introduction of H.R. 7602 and described it as a landmark step toward improving men’s health outcomes and strengthening families. The American Medical Association has adopted policy encouraging the establishment of an Office of Men’s Health within the federal Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate awareness, outreach, and outcomes on men’s health. Men’s Health Network has endorsed the bill and is encouraging constituents and community partners to support its advancement.

This combination matters. Legislators respond to coalitions that include bipartisan sponsors, specialty medicine, organized medicine, and community health advocates. It signals both legitimacy and urgency.

Why the House Energy and Commerce Committee is the key arena

Because H.R. 7602 has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the most effective advocacy is targeted. The committee decides whether the bill gets a hearing, whether it is scheduled for markup, and whether it is reported out of committee. A bill with broad national benefit can still stall if the committee does not prioritize it.

If you care about seeing this bill move, your outreach should focus on committee leadership and on members who sit on the committee’s health related subcommittee structures, while also building broader support among non committee members who can influence leadership.

How to advocate effectively, what to ask for, and what to avoid

Most congressional offices triage messages quickly. That does not mean they do not care. It means staff must process large volumes of input. Your goal is to make your message easy to log and easy to act on.

1. A simple, high performing ask

A strong message includes the following elements, in this order.

a. You are a constituent in the member’s district, include your city and zip code

b. You name the bill clearly, H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act

c. You make a specific ask, support the bill, and if applicable, request a hearing and markup in Energy and Commerce

d. You give one or two reasons, prevention, earlier screening, coordination, reduced premature death, family stability

e. You add a one sentence legitimacy signal, bipartisan sponsors plus major medical support

f. You ask for a response, and thank them

2. Do not overload the first message

Avoid long essays as the first contact. If you have a longer personal story or a detailed data appendix, mention that you can provide it, but keep the initial message concise. You can always follow up after a staffer replies.

Copy and paste constituent letter template

Below is a copy and paste template that can be used in a contact form or email. It is intentionally concise but includes the bipartisan and medical support points.

Subject: Please support H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act

Dear Representative [Last Name],

My name is [Your Name], and I live in [City], [State], zip code [ZIP]. I am writing as your constituent to ask you to support H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act, and to help advance it through the House Energy and Commerce Committee with a hearing and markup.

This bill would require a GAO study and report on men’s health outcomes and establish an Office of Men’s Health within HHS to improve coordination, awareness, and preventive screening so more men engage in care earlier. It is bipartisan, introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D LA) and Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R NC), and it is supported by major medical organizations including the American Urological Association, and aligned with AMA policy supporting a federal Office of Men’s Health.

Please let me know your position on H.R. 7602 and whether you will support moving it forward.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[City, State ZIP]

[Email]

[Phone, optional]

Appendix A, House Energy and Commerce Committee member list (names)

Use this list to identify who to contact regarding committee action on H.R. 7602. You can also download an excel spreadsheet HERE that contains the links every committee members contact page.

• Chair: Brett Guthrie (R-KY 02)

• Ranking Member: Frank Pallone (D-NJ 06)

• Member: Diana DeGette (D-CO 01)

• Member: Janice D. Schakowsky (D-IL 09)

• Member: Doris O. Matsui (D-CA 07)

• Member: Kathy Castor (D-FL 14)

• Member: Paul Tonko (D-NY 20)

• Member: Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY 09)

• Member: Raul Ruiz (D-CA 25)

• Member: Scott H. Peters (D-CA 50)

• Member: Debbie Dingell (D-MI 06)

• Member: Marc A. Veasey (D-TX 33)

• Member: Robin L. Kelly (D-IL 02)

• Member: Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA 44)

• Member: Darren Soto (D-FL 09)

• Member: Kim Schrier (D-WA 08)

• Member: Lori Trahan (D-MA 03)

• Member: Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX 07)

• Member: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY 14)

• Member: Jake Auchincloss (D-MA 04)

• Member: Troy A. Carter (D-LA 02)

• Member: Robert Menendez (D-NJ 08)

• Member: Kevin Mullin (D-CA 15)

• Member: Greg Landsman (D-OH 01)

• Member: Jennifer L. McClellan (D-VA 04)

• Member: Robert E. Latta (R-OH 05)

• Member: H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA 09)

• Member: Gus M. Bilirakis (R-FL 12)

• Member: Richard Hudson (R-NC 09)

• Member: Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA 01)

• Member: Gary J. Palmer (R-AL 06)

• Member: Neal P. Dunn (R-FL 02)

• Member: Dan Crenshaw (R-TX 02)

• Member: John Joyce (R-PA 13)

• Member: Randy K. Weber (R-TX 14)

• Member: Rick W. Allen (R-GA 12)

• Member: Troy Balderson (R-OH 12)

• Member: Russ Fulcher (R-ID 01)

• Member: August Pfluger (R-TX 11)

• Member: Diana Harshbarger (R-TN 01)

• Member: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA 01)

• Member: Kat Cammack (R-FL 03)

• Member: Jay Obernolte (R-CA 23)

• Member: John James (R-MI 10)

• Member: Cliff Bentz (R-OR 02)

• Member: Erin Houchin (R-IN 09)

• Member: Russell Fry (R-SC 07)

• Member: Laurel M. Lee (R-FL 15)

• Member: Nicholas A. Langworthy (R-NY 23)

• Member: Thomas H. Kean Jr. (R-NJ 07)

• Member: Michael A. Rulli (R-OH 06)

• Member: Gabe Evans (R-CO 08)

• Member: Craig A. Goldman (R-TX 12)

• Member: Julie Fedorchak (R-ND At Large)

Sources and supporting documents

• Bill text (Introduced), LegiScan hosted PDF

• Bill status and referral tracking

• Sponsor press release (Rep. Troy Carter)

• American Urological Association press release supporting H.R. 7602

• AMA policy language and adoption context (Reference Committee K, I-25)

• Men’s Health Network endorsement release

• Committee roster source (119th Congress)