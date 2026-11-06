Welcome to The Radical Feminist Chronicles, where the slogans are bold, the binders are enormous, and personal accountability is always somebody else’s department.

Our first eight cartoons introduce fictional, blue-haired heroines navigating life’s greatest injustices: stubborn pickle jars, polite waiters, dissenting book-club members, and men who haven’t yet apologized for the entire patriarchy. It’s an a world of selective independence, contradictory expectations, and accountability with an escape clause. This is modern feminism.

Spin First. Reflect Never.

We begin at The Accountability Game Show, where the excuses are endless and “My Choices” has been conveniently taped over. Spin the wheel and blame your ex, society, the system, or the patriarchy. Wherever it lands, congratulations—it’s somebody else’s fault.

And should the wheel fail her, there’s always the highway. Personal accountability is straight ahead, but our heroine knows a better route. One sharp turn toward “Blame the Patriarchy,” and she’s back on familiar pavement. Missed the lesson, dodged the consequences, and somehow the patriarchy still gets the ticket. Will she ever admit that she might need a man?

The Revolution Requires Assembly

Next stop: dismantling the patriarchy. Unfortunately, the protest sign needs assembling first.

The manifesto is finished. The sign is not. Surrounded by lumber, screws, and power tools, our revolutionary discovers that righteous indignation doesn’t fit a Phillips-head screw. Where is a man when she needs one? Oh wait, she scared them all away.

Things aren’t going much better in the kitchen. The poster says, “We Don’t Need Men.” The pickle jar remains unconvinced. This isn’t a request for help, of course. It’s a temporary redistribution of grip strength. Independence remains intact; the lid does, too. No pickles for feminists this month.

Dinner Comes With Assigned Reading

At the restaurant, a waiter makes the mistake of asking, “And for you, ma’am?”

He brought a menu. She brought a syllabus and the manufactured outrage.

Before anyone discusses the specials, there’s an enormous binder to get through. The soup is getting cold. The lecture is just warming up.

Over at book club, the banner promises “All Voices Matter.” One member takes that literally and admits she liked the book that supported men. Her membership does not survive the plot twist.

Next month’s selection: whatever everyone already agrees with. It’s women supporting women until one of them disagrees with the hive mind.

Looking for Love—and a Written Apology

Our self-proclaimed heroine’s dating requirements are simple: emotionally available, financially stable, and willing to apologize for the entire patriarchy. Preferably while owning a home and acknowledging that property is theft.

Her love language is acts of reparations. His first date is a confirmation hearing. RUN!!!

Meanwhile, the National Cat Day installment finds her surrounded by furry companions beneath a “Cats Not Men” sign, asking, “Where are all the good men?”

Apparently, nobody checked whether the advertising was reaching the intended audience. And men could smell her apartment from 5 miles away.

Until the Next Episode

That’s the first release: eight cartoons, recurring feminist characters, and a remarkable talent for turning everyday inconveniences into somebody else’s responsibility.

Will the sign get assembled? Will the waiter escape before dessert? Will “My Choices” ever make it back onto the wheel?

Stay tuned. The chronicles are just beginning. And remember, in the mist of chaos, sparkle. Don’t let life dull your shine.

Much Love,

The Manicured Mom

Find Me on TikTok

Find Me on Instagram

Find Me on Facebook

Find Me on YouTube