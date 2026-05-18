A comprehensive argument for bodily autonomy, equal protection under the law, and the right of every child — regardless of sex — to consent to permanent, irreversible surgery performed on their most intimate body parts.

The Question Nobody Wants to Answer

There is a question at the center of this conversation that the medical establishment, the legal system, and polite society have spent decades refusing to answer directly:

If we agree that cutting a girl’s genitals without her consent is mutilation, a human rights violation, and a criminal act , why do we call the same thing a “procedure” when it happens to a boy?

That question is not rhetorical. It is the central argument of two landmark lawsuits now moving through American courts. It is the question that a Multnomah County judge in Oregon allowed to proceed to trial. This is the first time in United States history that any court has formally acknowledged that laws protecting girls from genital cutting while leaving boys unprotected may violate constitutional equal protection guarantees.

It is a question that has a clear, documented, and uncomfortable answer: we look at boys differently because we always have. And “we always have” has never been a sufficient justification for anything.

What Is Actually Happening to Infant Boys

Let’s be precise about what routine infant circumcision involves, because the language used to describe it has been carefully sanitized to prevent the visceral reaction the reality deserves.

Circumcision is the surgical removal of the foreskin, a highly innervated tissue covering and protecting the glans of the penis. In infants, this procedure is performed on a person who cannot speak, cannot consent, cannot understand what is being done to them, and in the majority of cases, receives inadequate or no anesthesia.

The research on pain is unambiguous and has been for decades:

Studies comparing circumcised infants to uncircumcised infants found that no method of pain control for neonatal circumcision is 100% effective. All circumcised infants suffer during the procedure and afterward.

A Canadian research study examining pain management during circumcision was terminated early because infants circumcised without anesthesia experienced life-threatening breathing difficulties, including choking and apnea. The researchers deemed it unethical to continue.

Harvard Medical School research documented that infants circumcised without analgesic relief showed a heightened pain response to needle-stick procedures such as vaccination up to six months later — demonstrating that the trauma registers neurologically and persists.

A landmark study published in The Lancet confirmed that infants circumcised with a placebo — effectively without meaningful pain relief — exhibited significantly higher pain scores during subsequent vaccinations compared to uncircumcised infants.

Studies on physiological stress responses documented changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and stress-triggered steroids in infants circumcised without adequate anesthesia.

This is not a procedure performed painlessly on a non-sentient body part. This is surgery — on one of the most nerve-dense regions of the human body — performed on a person who cannot consent, cannot protest in any language adults are required to hear, and will carry the physical and neurological consequences for the rest of their life.

Approximately 117 neonatal circumcision-related deaths occur in the United States each year. In 2024, a 2-day-old infant in Orange County, California died after being given the wrong drug during a circumcision procedure at a private clinic. His doctor was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

A child died. For a medically unnecessary procedure. That he never consented to. Let that sink in.

The Medical Reality: “Medically Necessary” Is a Fiction

Proponents of routine infant circumcision frequently cite medical benefits — reduced risk of UTIs, STIs, penile cancer. The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks, while simultaneously acknowledging that the benefits are not great enough to recommend universal newborn circumcision.

Read that again. The benefits are not great enough to recommend universal circumcision — yet it continues to be performed routinely, without consent, on hundreds of thousands of infants annually.

The penile cancer argument, often cited as justification, is perhaps the most intellectually dishonest. Penile cancer affects approximately 1 in 100,000 men per year. The lifetime risk for an uncircumcised man is approximately 1 in 200. Circumcision may reduce that to approximately 1 in 400. The “Number Needed to Treat” — the number of circumcisions that must be performed to prevent one case — is estimated at 400 or higher. No standard medical ethics framework justifies performing permanent, irreversible surgery on 400 non-consenting infants to potentially prevent one case of a cancer that primarily strikes men over 68 and is treatable when caught early.

The UTI argument fails similarly. Girls are statistically more likely to develop UTIs than boys. No one is surgically altering girls at birth to reduce that risk. The intervention is available — and rejected for girls — while being normalized for boys.

The HPV-related cancer argument is neutralized entirely by the existence of the HPV vaccine, which provides protection regardless of circumcision status and does so without permanent surgical alteration of a non-consenting child’s body.

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The Legal Double Standard Is Not Subtle

In 1996, the United States Congress passed the Female Genital Mutilation Act, criminalizing any medically unnecessary surgical procedure on the genitals of a female minor. The law has no religious exemption. It has no cultural exemption. It applies uniformly and carries serious criminal penalties.

Boys have no equivalent federal protection. None.

The legal disparity runs even deeper than the existence of the federal law. As legal scholars have documented, some forms of FGM that are less invasive than routine male circumcision are criminalized under federal and state law, while male circumcision in its most extensive forms remains entirely legal.

A “ritual nick” — a symbolic, superficial cut that draws no blood and removes no tissue — performed on a girl is a federal crime. The complete surgical removal of the foreskin from a boy is a billable medical procedure.

As one legal analysis stated: “The tolerant attitudes toward male circumcision in law, medicine, and societal opinion stand in striking contrast to the attitudes of those disciplines toward even the least invasive form of female genital alteration. US law tacitly condones male circumcision by providing exemptions that are not available for other medical procedures, while criminalizing any similar or even less extensive procedure on females.”

This is not an opinion. This is a documented legal reality. And it exists because we have always looked at boys differently.

“But Religion”

Religion has been invoked to justify some of the most brutal acts in human history.

The sacrifice of children to the god Moloch was a sincere religious practice in ancient Canaan and Carthage — archaeologists have confirmed this with the discovery of over 20,000 cremated infant urns at sacred burial sites. The practice was devoutly believed. It was culturally embedded. It was legally permitted. It was eventually recognized as the murder of children, regardless of its religious framing.

The Aztec sacrifice of children to the rain god Tlaloc was a sincere religious practice. The Inca practice of Qhapaq Hucha — sacrificing children as young as infants — was a sincere religious practice. Every one of these was eventually recognized as wrong. Not because the faith was wrong, but because the child’s body and life belong to the child.

That principle — that a child’s body belongs to the child — does not become untrue when the religious practice in question is older, more widespread, or more culturally familiar.

Religious freedom is a protected right for individuals. It does not extend to performing permanent, irreversible surgical procedures on the bodies of non-consenting children. A parent’s religious freedom ends at the boundary of their child’s body. This is not anti-religion. This is the consistent application of a principle we already accept — applied without the gender exception we have always carved out for boys.

If a Jehovah’s Witness parent refuses a life-saving blood transfusion for their child on religious grounds, courts override that decision and save the child. The law recognizes that parental religious freedom does not supersede the child’s right to bodily integrity when the stakes are high enough.

We are cutting the genitals of infant boys. The stakes are high enough.

Two Landmark Cases That Are Changing Everything

Hadachek v. State of Oregon

Filed March 27, 2025, in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Hadachek et al. v. Oregon (Case No. 25CV18224) is a state constitutional lawsuit challenging Oregon’s Female Genital Mutilation statutes as discriminatory.

The case argues that Oregon Revised Statutes 163.207 and 431A.600 violate the Oregon Constitution by protecting girls from genital cutting while providing no equivalent protection for boys or intersex children.

On October 24, 2025, the Multnomah County Circuit Court ruled that the challenge could proceed — defeating the State of Oregon’s motion to dismiss. This was a historic ruling. For the first time in United States history, a court formally acknowledged that laws permitting male genital cutting may violate constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

The court examined questions of standing, harm, and equal protection — directly engaging with whether circumcision constitutes a legally recognized injury under a sex-based legal framework. Trial is currently set for December 2026.

Huff v. Colorado

In March 2026, Intact Global opened a second constitutional front. Huff v. Colorado was filed with plaintiffs Tristan Huff and Adam Schwartz, asking the Colorado courts a direct equal protection question: if Colorado’s Constitution guarantees equal protection on the basis of sex, why are some children protected from medically unnecessary genital cutting while others are not?

The legal strategy mirrors the approach that won marriage equality — state by state, constitutional challenge by constitutional challenge, building precedent until the law has no choice but to change.

The goal is not to remove protections from girls. The goal is to raise the floor so that all children, regardless of sex, have equal protection under the law.