For years, fathers across Mississippi have walked into chancery courtrooms with hope in their hearts and left with every-other-weekend on their calendars.

Not because they were unfit. Not because they were absent. Not because they were dangerous. Simply because the system, built on assumptions that belong to a different era, still treats dads as the secondary parent by default. That era may finally be ending.

On April 1, 2026, Mississippi lawmakers sent House Bill 1662 to Governor Tate Reeves for his signature. The bill would create a rebuttable presumption of joint custody with equal parenting time in all divorce and custody cases in the state. If Reeves signs it, chancery judges would be required to start from a position of 50/50, and depart from it only when the evidence demands.

This is a big deal. And for fathers who have been fighting this fight for years, it cannot come soon enough.

The Albright Problem

Mississippi custody decisions have long been guided by the Albright factors; a 12-point rubric that courts use to determine the “best interest of the child.” On paper, it sounds thorough and neutral. In practice? Fathers know the truth.

Despite that neutral-sounding framework, mothers receive primary physical custody in the overwhelming majority of cases. Fathers are handed alternating weekends. They are treated not as parents, but as visitors in their own children’s lives.

The framework was designed to be fair. The outcomes have not been.

That is gender bias, not always intentional, not always malicious, but systemic, measurable, and devastating to the fathers and children it affects. HB 1662 attacks that bias at its root by changing the starting point, not just the rulebook.

What Equal Really Means

Critics of HB 1662 argue it is a rigid, one-size-fits-all solution. It is not. The presumption is rebuttable — meaning any parent can present evidence to show why equal time is not in their child’s best interest. Judges retain full authority to deviate when the facts require it. The bill also explicitly exempts cases where a domestic violence protection order has been entered.

What it does change is who carries the burden of proof. Right now, fathers must fight to prove they deserve equal access to their children. Under HB 1662, that burden shifts. Equal time becomes the floor, not the ceiling.

That is not radical. That is rational.

The Evidence Is on Fathers’ Side

The fight for equal parenting is not just about fairness to dads; it is about what the research consistently shows is best for kids.

Children with actively involved fathers show better emotional regulation, academic performance, and social development .

Child support compliance is higher in shared parenting arrangements, because parents who remain engaged act like it.

Five states, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Florida, and Missouri , already use a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time, and those states have not seen the catastrophic outcomes critics predicted.

Roughly 20 states already award near-equal time in many cases, even without a statutory presumption. Mississippi is not being asked to take a radical leap; it is being asked to catch up. Share

Modern Dads Deserve Modern Law

This is not the “Leave It to Beaver” era. Today’s fathers show up. They coach the teams, pack the lunches, sit in the carpool line, and know their children’s teachers by name. They are not weekend guests in their kids’ lives, they are parents. Fully present, fully capable, and too often fully dismissed by a family court system that never updated its assumptions.

HB 1662 does not guarantee equal custody in every case. It guarantees that every father walks into the courtroom on equal footing. That is all most dads have ever asked for, not an advantage, just a fair start.

Call to Action

Governor Reeves has the power to make Mississippi the next state to say: both parents matter, both parents count, and both parents deserve a real relationship with their children.

If you are a Mississippi father, a grandparent, a second wife who watched your husband fight for his kids, or simply a citizen who believes in fairness, contact the Governor’s office and urge him to sign HB 1662 into law.

The children of Mississippi are watching. So are their dads.

To contact the Governor’s office, please call 601-359-3150 or email governor@govreeves.ms.gov. Want to track this bill’s progress or learn more, drop a comment below or share this post to keep the momentum going. And in the meantime, remember, in the midst of chaos, sparkle. Don’t let life dull your shine.

Much Love,

The Manicured Mom

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