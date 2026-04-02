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Nick O'Hara's avatar
Nick O'Hara
4d

I hope the Governor signs this; it should be the standard everywhere. Parental inequality is the injustice we refuse to see: https://gridlockedmedia.substack.com/p/father-exclusion-the-invisible-injustice

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Frank's avatar
Frank
4d

Awesome news! Thank you!

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