Brian Kent Carlsen plead guilty to 2 felony domestic violence charges.

Brian Kent Carlsen of Kaysville, Utah has said it himself — “false allegations ruin lives.” He has claimed false allegations every day of the week. And yet, Brian Kent Carlsen has now pled guilty to two separate felony domestic violence charges in two different cases.

These are those charges:

Case No. 251702371 — State of Utah v. Brian Kent Carlsen

Third-degree felony aggravated assault, domestic violence

Case No. 261700556 — State of Utah v. Brian Kent Carlsen

Third-degree felony tampering with a witness, domestic violence

These are not allegations. These are guilty pleas, entered by him, on April 14, 2026.

His sentencing hearing is May 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM in Davis County’s Second District Court. If he has hurt you, the court needs to hear from you before that date.

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Why This Matters

The judge presiding over this case, Judge Jennifer L. Valencia, will review all victim impact statements before determining his sentence. Utah law (Utah Code § 77-38-4) gives prior victims — even those not named in these specific cases — the legal right to submit a statement. The more voices she hears, the clearer the pattern becomes. That pattern matters when she decides how long he goes to prison.

What to Write

You do not need to be a perfect writer. Write in your own words and include:

Your full legal name and at least one form of contact information (phone number or email address)

Who you are in relation to him and when the abuse occurred

What he did — specific incidents, dates if you remember them

How it affected you physically, emotionally, and financially

How it has changed your life, your sense of safety, or your relationships

What you want the judge to know about who he is

There is no wrong way to tell your truth.

Protecting Your Personal Information

Victim impact statements become part of the official court record. While they are reviewed by the judge and prosecutor, they are not entirely private. To protect yourself — particularly in the event that Brian Carlsen is released from prison — you have the right to request that your personal contact information be kept confidential and withheld from any publicly accessible portion of the record.

When you send your statement to Adam Blanch, include the following language at the top of your email or letter:

“I am submitting this victim impact statement in connection with Case No. 251702371 and Case No. 261700556, State of Utah v. Brian Kent Carlsen. I respectfully request that my personal contact information, including my phone number, email address, and mailing address, be kept confidential and not made part of any publicly accessible court record, pursuant to my rights as a crime victim under Utah Code § 77-38-7.”

Keep a copy of everything you send.

How to Send It

Send your statement to all three of the following:

The Prosecutor

Adam Blanch, Deputy Davis County Attorney

Phone: 801-451-4300

Email: ablanch@co.davis.ut.us

800 West State Street

Farmington, UT 84025

Subject line: Victim Impact Statement – State v. Brian Kent Carlsen

The Court

Second District Court — Farmington

Court Clerk Contact:

Kristy Martinez

Email: kristylm@utcourts.gov

Phone: 801-444-4353

Judge Jennifer Valencia

Second District Court — Farming

Since you cannot email a judge directly, her criminal/in-court judicial assistant is the correct contact for anything going to her chambers:

Megan Morrell (criminal cases)

Email: meganm@utcourts.gov

Phone: 801-395-1121

Email is the fastest option. If you are not comfortable emailing, you can call Adam Blanch’s office and ask to speak with the victim advocate assigned to the case.

The Deadline Is May 12, 2026

Statements submitted after this date may not be entered into the record before sentencing. Please do not wait.

Your Voice Is Not Small

What happened to you was real. You are not alone in it. The court has created a formal process specifically so that survivors like you can be heard — and right now, that window is open. Use it.

Legal references: Utah Code § 77-38-4 and Utah Code § 77-38-7 — le.utah.gov