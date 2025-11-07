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“Where’s Your Equality Now?” The Hard Questions American Feminism Refuses to Answer
A call for honest advocacy and for the men who have been silenced long enough
Apr 2
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Mississippi Just Did What Too Many States Won't: Put Dads Back in the Picture
50/50 Equal Shared Parenting is the way of the future.
Apr 2
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The Manicured Mom
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March 2026
No Kings? Then Start Acting Like It
How manufactured outrage replaced real resistance.
Mar 31
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The Manicured Mom
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Understanding the Men’s Mental Health Crisis in America
Mental health is a critical issue that impacts millions of people worldwide.
Mar 26
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The Manicured Mom
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Men Are Confused Over Values
The impossible standards modern women places on men
Mar 8
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The Manicured Mom
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Why Men Are Walking Away?
How society’s refusal to see men’s struggles is pushing them into silence and withdrawal.
Mar 6
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February 2026
The State of Men’s Health Act (H.R. 7602)
Why Congress should move it now, what it actually does, and how to advocate effectively in the House Energy and Commerce Committee
Feb 27
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The Manicured Mom
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4
November 2025
The facts do not support Francesca Amato’s gender biased narrative.
Francesca Amato from Punished 4 Protecting, Inc., is still pushing a narrative that men are the problem, women are always the victims, and her federal…
Nov 7, 2025
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The Manicured Mom
How to Report Fraud: Francesca Amato’s Alleged Misconduct
⚠️ Disclaimer: This post is provided for educational and reporting purposes only. All information included is based on publicly available records…
Nov 1, 2025
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The Manicured Mom
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